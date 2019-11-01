Home Nation

Youth's body found with head smashed by hammer in Uttar Pradesh; killer recorded videos

25-year-old Rajiv, a native of Chapar village in Muzaffarnagar district, was found dead at a nearby field on Thursday evening.

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A 25-year-old man who went missing three days ago in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district was found murdered with the killer smashing his head with a hammer and recording the brutal incident, police said on Friday.

Police said that Rajiv, a native of Chapar village in the district, went missing on October 29 and his body with severe injuries was found at a nearby field on Thursday evening.

Officials said that one Aryakant was behind the killing who is now absconding. "He made videos of the murder and four clips have been found," they said.

Police said they are yet to ascertain the motive behind the killing and a hunt is on for the accused. "Rajiv was to get married on November 19," his family said.

