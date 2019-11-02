Chhattisgarh new industrial policy seeks technology-driven enterprises

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh government unveiled its new industrial policy for 2019-24 -- offering attractive impetus to boost economic growth, strongly focusing on technology-based enterprises and seeking investment in the high priority non-core sector.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel released the new policy at a three-day cultural festival exhibiting the state’s growth on the occasion of 20th Foundation Day in Raipur.

The new industrial policy aims to invite investments in the field of robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), aerospace engineering and aircraft repair. Besides the core sector, it also talks of increasing the scope of employment on a large scale through various processing line of business in areas of horticulture, minor forest produces, herbal and food.

Other non-core sector that the policy envisages as priority is on encouraging industrial investment in the production and maintenance of electric vehicles, battery and related industry.

With an objective to ensure holistic development of the state, the new industrial policy has developments blocks keeping in view their backwardness into four deferent categories — A, B, C and D. The maximal facilities would be extended to industries that are based in the backward areas.

The industries of core sector like sponge iron, integrated steel, thermal power plant, rice mills have been kept in C and D categories to stimulate the industrial investment in backward blocks of the state.

For expediting industrial development the policy cited a 30 per cent reduction in the rate of the land allotted by the concerned department besides simplification of free-hold, sub-lease and other processes of the industrial land.

A new facility on compensation to the industries being added on net State Goods and Services Tax (SGST), from 35 to 100 per cent, based on their locations in backward blocks with an aim to accelerate the setting of industries in these areas.

The existing ‘single window system’ will be more effective through ‘seamless & environment-friendly’ approach. Keeping the environmental concerns in perspective, the state has ruled out any production business or industry engaged with polythene bags, plastics and disposable products and packaged drinking water.

The local manufacturers, entrepreneurs like hastashilpa, handloom and brass metal-clay would be promoted and further supported in their marketing through the state-owned e-Marketing Network of Chhattisgarh (e-ManeC).