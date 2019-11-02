Home Nation

Conference on sustainable develeopment of denotified tribes to be held in December

Tribals

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to mainstream a dialogue on the marginalised denotified, nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes, youths from within these sections will participate in a conference on the sustainable development goals around these communities in the national capital in December.

Eights youths from the Bedia community in Madhya Pradesh and Nat community in Bihar will participate in the event, in addition to other speakers. The conference aims to bring together policy-makers, civil society members, youths from the community and other stakeholders to discuss the multiple challenges that govern the lives of these communities across the country. Ten selected papers will also be presented at the conference.

"There are stereotypes around the historically marginalised communities. The conference will aim to address these challenges. There is also little research on the communities. In order to encourage people to research more on these lines and give them a platform to present their ideas, this conference is being arranged," said Pradeep Narayanan, director-research, Praxis – Institute for Participatory Practices, one of the organising agencies of the conference.

