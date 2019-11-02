FIR against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for his remark on disabled persons

By Express News Service

RANCHI: The District administration, on the directions of Election Commission, will lodge an FIR against Godda MP Nishikant Dubey following a complaint lodged against him for his remark on disabled persons.

Dubey, during a public meeting in Jamtara on October 23 had said that the BJP workers should have faith in the central leadership and anybody who is given ticket by the party should be acceptable to all, does not matter he is deaf, dumb, blind, lame, criminal or a crook.

On the basis of a complaint filed by the disabled persons, the EC has directed the district administration to lodge an FIR against him. The Deputy Commissioner forwarded the letter to the Sub-divisional Officer asking him to take action in this regard.

“Godda MP had made a statement in public against the disabled following which the matter was brought to the notice of the of Election Commission by a group of disabled persons and finally the matter was handed over to me,” said SDO Sudhir Kumar.

Lawful action will be taken against him after the FIR will be lodged under relevant sections of IPC, he added.

Dubey had also drawn flak for allowing his party worker to get his feet washed and drink the same water. The Godda MP had later posted the photograph on Facebook, praising the BJP worker Pawan Sahu for washing his feet in the presence of thousands of people.

The incident took place during the foundation stone laying ceremony of a bridge at Kanbhara in Godda in September last year.