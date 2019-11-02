Home Nation

Five crore devotees observe 'Chhath Pooja' in Bihar

Not just the locals, the festival was observed even by 4000 prisoners and some women belonging to the minority community. 

Published: 02nd November 2019 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Chhath Puja

Devotees offer 'argh' to the Sun God for Chhath Puja in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Around 5 crore devotees, a majority of them women, offered 'argh' to the Sun God on Chhath festival in Bihar at more than 60000 ponds, 30000 ghats of different rivers and more than 1 lakh artificially developed water tanks.

In Patna alone, devotees offered prayers at 41 artificial ponds at 11 parks along with a number of ghats along river Ganga on Saturday. The Chhath festival is one of the mass observed festival celebrated since vedic days. 

Not just the locals, the festival was observed even by 4000 prisoners and some women belonging to the minority community. 

According to an estimate, the number of people observing this festival is growing year by year.

A number of Biharis who are employed in the US and other countries also observe this festival either in India or wherever they are at this time of the year. 

Bihar CM offering argh on Chhath Puja in Patna on Saturday. 

"Since it is directly related to the Sun God, it is observed with all purity and precautions. Fasting during this time purifies the devotees from within and energises the biological cycle. Standing in waist-deep water while facing the sun and reciting the Gayatri mantra creates a major reaction that energises the entire body," says Pandit Bambam Jha. 

Apart from Bihar and UP, the Chhath festival is also observed in Mumbai, Bangalore, Rajasthan, MP, Jharkhand, West Bengal (where CM Mamata Banerjee had made arrangements this time), HP, Haryana among other places.
 
The Bihar government has deployed more than 1.5 lakh security forces across the state for crowd management and other safety-related works.

The festival is also observed in almost every political leader's homes including chief minister Nitish Kumar and former CM Rabri Devi.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar Chhath Puja Chhath festival
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi pollution: Air quality index crosses 500, remains in "severe" category
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Gallery
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp