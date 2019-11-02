Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath announces Skill Park in Bhopal

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath announced on Friday to establish a Global Skill Park in Bhopal to ensure that the state’s youth develop skills of international standard and get respectable employment.

Addressing a series of programs during the day to mark the 64th Foundation Day of MP, the CM assured the citizens that MP will be a changed state in the coming years. Not only the country but also the world will be a witness to this change.

He said that growth is not defined by GDP rate or other statistics. "I believe that the right scale to measure development is happiness of the people. Along with the balanced utilization of natural wealth, peace, profitable farming and better facilities of education and health, youth should get employment in MP. There should be religious harmony, governance and administration should be people-oriented, people have faith in their own power, cities and villages with basic amenities should be developed uniformly," Nath said.

“We lag behind if we do not move with time. We are making efforts to connect government and administration with new positive changes in order to make MP move side by side with the country and the world.”

Underscoring the need for a roadmap about how the state will be on the 74th Foundation Day, ten years from now, Nath said, “We’ve prepared a roadmap for the comprehensive development of the state. Our goal is to modernize farming and provide a fair price to the farmers for their produces, minimise farming dependence on monsoon, development of a proper system for irrigation, drinking water and electricity along with the construction of roads.”

CM & predecessor share same dais

CM Kamal Nath and predecessor Shivraj Singh Chouhan not only shared the stage of the Foundation Day’s main program in the evening, but were seated close to each other. Chouhan was invited to address the event just before the CM delivered his speech. “We’ve said this in the past and reiterate it. We’re (BJP) committed to constructively working with the government for the development of the state. But if we find any wrongdoing, we’ll protest it most vehemently,” said Chouhan.