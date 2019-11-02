Uttarakhand Minister Madan Mohan Kaushik's social media accounts hacked

By IANS

DEHRADUN: Cybercriminals have hacked all the social media accounts of Uttarakhand Urban Development Minister Madan Mohan Kaushik. Kaushik is currently touring the US and is expected to return on November 8.

Confirming the development, state police chief Arun Mohan Joshi told IANS: "A complaint was registered with the police about the minister's Facebook, Twitter, Gmail and Instagram accounts being hacked late on October 30 night. The investigation has been handed over to the Cyber Cell."

Kaushik's Public Relations Officer Sumit Bhargav said: "Most of Mr Kaushik's accounts are operated by me. However, I could not log in on October 31 morning after which I lodged a complaint."

According to the investigation, the first attempt to hack the accounts was made from Turkey. They was hacked in the second attempt made from Slovakia.