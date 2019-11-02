Home Nation

Video of 'BSY' comment on Shah goes viral, HDK to give it to SC at hearing on rebel MLAs

"Our central leaders including national president were aware of all the developments when the rebels were staying in Mumbai," says the person believed to be the Karnataka CM.

Published: 02nd November 2019 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Amit Shah with Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Home Minister Amit Shah with Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after a purported video of BS Yediyurappa speaking about rebel MLAs and the party president went viral, former Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy said they are submitting it before the Supreme Court where a hearing on the disqualification of the rebels is going on.

The video was reportedly recorded during a recent party meeting at Hubballi, where BSY reportedly took to task party leaders who were demanding that BJP tickets should not be given to rebels who have quit their party.

In the video, the voice of someone off-camera said to be Yediyurappa is heard saying that the decision regarding the 17 rebels was not taken by him or any other state leader.

"Our central leaders including national president were aware of all the developments when the rebels were staying in Mumbai," says the person believed to be the Karnataka CM. 

Speaking on the incident, HDK said at a media interaction organised in the city's Press Club on Saturday that it sounds like Yediyurappa's voice. "But we are submitting it to the Supreme Court during the hearing on the disqualified MLAs on Monday or Tuesday,'' he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa HD Kumaraswamy Karnataka rebel MLAs
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi pollution: Air quality index crosses 500, remains in "severe" category
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Gallery
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp