Will make second attempt to land Vikram on Moon's south pole: ISRO

Replying to media's query if the ISRO would attempt another landing on Moon's south pole, ISRO Chief K Sivan replied, 'Definitely'.

Published: 02nd November 2019 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Determined to get Vikram lander on moons south pole, the Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO) chief, Kailasavadivoo Sivan on Saturday weighed in on the second landing attempt of Vikram lander on Moon's south pole, after the first could not find success.

Replying to the media's query if the ISRO would attempt another landing on Moon's south pole, Sivan replied, "Definitely".

"We want to demonstrate the technology for Vikram lander landing, We are working on a plan of action how to go ahead for Vikram Lander landing," the ISRO Chief informed media, who was in the national capital to attend IIT-Delhi 50th convocation ceremony.

What was supposed to be India's first soft landing on the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 ended in failure when the robotic Vikram lander seemingly crashed into the lunar surface.

If it had been successful, India would have become the fourth country to land a spacecraft intact on the Moon.

Vikram was to land on the moon and deploy the six-wheeled rover Pragyaan.

Pragyaan, India's first rover on the Moon, would have explored the lunar surface for one lunar day (around 14 Earth days).

Comments

