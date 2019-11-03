Home Nation

Central government​ should take steps to strengthen economy: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said that the Goods and Services Tax collection has declined in the country.

Published: 03rd November 2019 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said the country's economy is facing a serious slowdown and the Central government should take effective steps to strengthen it.

Addressing a function after inaugurating a new hostel of the Indian Institute of Gems and Jewelry (IIGJ) at Sitapura in Jaipur, he said: "Industrial units are closing down. About 10 lakh jobs have been lost in the auto sector alone. Investment is declining due to the environment of fear and violence. In such a scenario, it is the duty of the Union government to take effective steps to improve the economy," he said.

Gehlot said the entire world was facing economic crisis during the regime of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh but his government took effective measures to strengthen the nation's economy.

ALSO READ: Signing RCEP, says will be 'body blow' to economy, cautions Sonia Gandhi

"However, today, the youth in India are losing jobs, but nobody talked about the promise of 2 crore jobs every year. The UPA government prepared a draft of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the idea of 'One Nation, One Tax'. During that period, the entire opposition was against this. But, on change of regime, the same people implemented the GST scheme.

"It is having many tax slabs, but no foolproof system. This has forced the GST Council to amend the tax rates very frequently. Such a scenario is very irritating for the traders and businessmen," he added.

ALSO READ: Narendra Modi pushes India even further to the right as the economy sputters

Gehlot, a senior Congress leader, said that the GST collection has declined in the country.

"Rajasthan has not received a sum total of Rs. 7,000 crore towards the state's share including a grant from the Centre. This had hampered developmental works," he said.

He added that the state government is taking various measures to increase investment in Rajasthan. "The state is very resourceful in terms of its mineral wealth and the government is taking steps in the direction of its coherent exploitation," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ashok Gehlot Indian economy Economic Slowdown Slowdown
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
As per tradition, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans on his 54th birthday outside his residence Mannat. And as usual, there was a frenzied crowd which got ut of hand. Cops were seen having a hard time controlling the fans and even had to resort to baton charging them. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Frenzied fans flock star's residence, cops baton charge them
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp