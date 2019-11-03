Home Nation

‘Humiliated’ for featuring in indecent photos, 14-year-old girl ends life in Assam

In the suicide note, the girl blamed her three classmates, all of them minors, and two teachers for her extreme step and alleged that she was humiliated.

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A 14-year-old girl from Guwahati committed suicide by hanging herself as she was allegedly “humiliated” over some “indecent” photographs that she had taken along with her friends, all of them minor boys.

The girl took the extreme step at her residence in Noonmati area of the city. The police said the photographs were clicked at a dance class on October 24.

“In her suicide note, she wrote that she had taken the photos with her friends at a dance class. After the teachers had come to know of it, they put restrictions on the girl as well as the boys,” Assistant Commissioner of Police, Pallav Tamuly, told this newspaper.

He said they had learnt that the photos were “indecent but not extreme”.

In the suicide note, the girl blamed her three classmates, all of them minors, and two teachers for her extreme step and alleged that she was humiliated. She wrote that she was asked to leave the class after her teachers had seen the pictures, the police said.

The three minor students were sent to a juvenile home for 14 days. The two teachers were arrested by the police and they were in judicial custody.

Assam suicide case Noonmati suicide case
