Home Nation

MBA student, friend held for property dealer's murder in Gurugram

The police said the accused murdered Roshan Lal in an apartment in Sector 103 on the night of October 31.

Published: 03rd November 2019 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

GURUGRAM: An MBA student and her friend were arrested by Gurugram police on Saturday for allegedly murdering sarpanch-cum-property dealer Roshan Lal at Rajendra Park here on Saturday.

The MBA student, identified as Sumit Phogat (24), and her associate, Vikram (32), were arrested from Honda Chowk early on Saturday. Phogat reportedly confessed that she committed the murder of Lal as she was delaying some payment due to him.

The police said the accused murdered Roshan Lal in an apartment in Sector 103 on the night of October 31. The police had recovered his body the next day.

"The incident was reported by Lal's son Rahul on November 1. He suspected Phogat as she had picked Lal in a car from the latter's office in Jhajjar on the pretext of taking him to Gurugram", said Subhash Bokan, PRO of Gurugram police.

During interrogation, Sumit Phogat and Vikram told the police that they were Lal's friends. He had helped them financially and lent some money to Sumit Phogat which she was unable to pay back.

"When the deceased insisted on repayment, she made a plan to eliminate him. Vikram too had borrowed a huge sum from Lal. So, both made a plan to eliminate Lal," said Bokan.

The accused had taken him to a flat in Gurugram and had liquor together. The accused then shot him in the head after he was drunk. They used the licensed revolver of Lal to kill him," the officer said.

The police suspect involvement of more persons in the crime and have luanched a hunt for them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gurugram Gurugram crime Gurugram property dealer
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
As per tradition, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans on his 54th birthday outside his residence Mannat. And as usual, there was a frenzied crowd which got ut of hand. Cops were seen having a hard time controlling the fans and even had to resort to baton charging them. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Frenzied fans flock star's residence, cops baton charge them
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp