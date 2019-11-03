Home Nation

Newly-elected Haryana Assembly MLAs to take oath on Monday

The pro-tem speaker of the 14th Haryana legislative assembly Beri MLA Raghuvir Singh who is a senior Congress leader will administer the oath to the newly elected members. 

Published: 03rd November 2019 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The newly-elected legislators of the Haryana assembly will be administered oath on Monday, the day when its three-day session will begin. While the council of ministers will be expanded after the assembly session, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda will be Leader of Opposition. 

The pro-tem speaker of the 14th Haryana legislative assembly Beri MLA Raghuvir Singh who is a senior Congress leader will administer the oath to the newly elected members. 

The election of the speaker and deputy speaker will also take place on the same day.

Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya will also address the assembly, this being the first session of the new assembly. Later, discussion on the governor's address will take place while on the concluding day on Wednesday, the House will conduct legislative business.

ALSO READ: Team Khattar 2.0 to have new faces in Haryana

Meanwhile, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was appointed as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in the state by
party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday. By virtue of being appointed the CLP leader, Hooda will be the Leader of Opposition in the newly-constituted assembly.

In the 90-member assembly, BJP has 40 seats falling short by six members for a simple majority. While JJP has 10 seats, Congress 31, independents 7, INLD and Haryana Lokhit Party one each. 

On October 27, Manohar Lal Khattar took oath as Haryana chief minister for the second time and is leading the BJP-JJP coalition government in the state and Dushyant Chautala of JJP being sworn in as his deputy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Haryana assembly MLAs swearing in
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
As per tradition, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans on his 54th birthday outside his residence Mannat. And as usual, there was a frenzied crowd which got ut of hand. Cops were seen having a hard time controlling the fans and even had to resort to baton charging them. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Frenzied fans flock star's residence, cops baton charge them
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp