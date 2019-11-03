Home Nation

NRC is for future, but faces motivated tirade: CJI Ranjan Gogoi

Justice Gogoi said the guesswork that is often associated with the influx of illegal migrants has over the years infused political turmoil and instability in Assam.

Published: 03rd November 2019 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

CJI, Ranjan Gogoi

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi during the Book Launch of Post Colonial Assam (1947-2019) in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Sunday said the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam was a "base document for the future" and "a vital initiative for peaceful co-existence".

Insisting that the Assam NRC was not just a document for the moment, he said it will be helpful in determining future claims. The Chief Justice was speaking at the launch of the book "Post-Colonial Assam" by Mrinal Talukdar.

Pointing out the criticality of illegal immigration in Assam, Justice Gogoi said the guesswork that is often associated with the influx of illegal migrants has over the years infused political turmoil and instability in the state.

ALSO READ: CJI Ranjan Gogoi likely to retire with big-bang judgments

He said the recent NRC attempted to bring some degree of certainty on the number of illegal migrants in the state.

"Nineteen lakh or 40 lakh is not the point. But it is a base document for the future. A document on which we can refer to determine future claims. The intrinsic value of the NRC, in my view, is mutual peaceful co-existence. Progressive societies are meant to be inclusive," he said.

He said the people of Assam displayed large-hardheartedness as they approved various cut-off dates for the NRC.

The CJI, however, rued that the national discourse on the NRC saw the emergence of armchair commentators, who present a distorted picture. "The idea of NRC is neither new or novel idea. The first attempt to update the NRC was made in 1951. The current NRC is an exercise to update 1951. Nothing more, nothing less," said the Chief Justice.

The Chief Justice slammed the people, who used social media to cast aspersions on the NRC. "The social media and its tools have been used by many commentators to doublespeak on the issue. They launched a motivated tirade at a democratic institution. These commentators and their vile on the initiative (NRC) was far removed from the facts," he said.

Justice Gogoi said the NRC has left a mark in the social history of Assam. "But callous reporting by a few media outlets worsened the situation...sinking into cynicism the working of an institution, which was severed by the media, particularly social media. There was mudslinging and personal attacks on the institution and its members, he added.

The Chief Justice headed the bench that monitored the publication of the final NRC in Assam on August 31. The final NRC excluded 1.9 million people and provoked widespread criticism on its process. Critics said the process adopted included some people who should have been left out and excluded some of those who should have been made a part of it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Register of Citizens NRC Ranjan Gogoi Assam NRC
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
As per tradition, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans on his 54th birthday outside his residence Mannat. And as usual, there was a frenzied crowd which got ut of hand. Cops were seen having a hard time controlling the fans and even had to resort to baton charging them. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Frenzied fans flock star's residence, cops baton charge them
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp