People to know soon if Shiv Sena will be in power: Uddhav Thackeray

Published: 03rd November 2019 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 06:05 PM   |  A+A-

Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: Amid the bitter tussle with senior ally BJP over formation of government in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said people will come to know in the coming days if his party will be in power.

He also said that the Rs 10,000 crore package announced by the Maharashtra government for crop damages suffered by farmers due to unseasonal rains was not enough.

The BJP and Shiv Sena, which contested the October 21 state elections together, have been locked in a battle over sharing of the chief minister's post and are yet to start formal talks over government formation.

"You will come to know in the coming days if the Shiv Sena will be in power," Thackeray said to a query by reporters at a press conference in the state's Aurangabad district.

He refused to further answer any political questions.

He visited Aurangabad to take stock of crop losses due to the untimely rains last month.

ALSO READ | Joining hands with NCP, Congress will be in Maharashtra's interest: Shiv Sena

Thackeray said he interacted with farmers in Kannad and Vaijapur areas of district.

"Review of damages cannot be done from helicopter," he said, in an apparent jibe at the state leadership.

He also took a veiled dig at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over his pre-poll speech in which the latter had said that he "would return" (as chief minister once again).

"The retreating monsoon says 'I will return again'. People are now afraid of the retreating monsoon which says it would return," Thackeray said.

"The Rs 10,000 crore for crop losses due to unseasonal rains is very less," he said.

The Sena chief said the affected farmers should get at least Rs 25,000-Rs 50,000 per hectare as compensation.

"More assistance should follow. Farmers should get what is their right," he said.

Thackeray also demanded that the Centre explain to people how the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement will benefit the country.

"What are the terms and conditions we are agreeing before signing the agreement tomorrow and how it will benefit the country. I think the issue hasn't been discussed in Parliament," he said.

The RCEP, comprising 10-member ASEAN bloc and six other countries -- India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, is engaged in negotiations for a free trade pact.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday launched a blistering attack on the government on the state of economy, saying signing the RCEP agreement will result in "untold hardship" for farmers, shopkeepers and small enterprises.

However, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal countered Gandhi's remarks on the proposed mega free trade agreement, saying it was during the UPA regime when India joined negotiations for this pact.

