1984 anti-Sikh riots: SC to consider urgent hearing to Sajjan Kumar's bail plea

Earlier Sajjan Kumar had moved the top court challenging the conviction and award of life imprisonment by the high court.

Published: 04th November 2019 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar

Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider urgent hearing to the bail plea of former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, sentenced for life by the Delhi High Court in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi took note of the submissions of senior advocate Shekhar Naphade that the bail plea of Kumar be accorded urgent hearing.

"We will see to it," the bench said when lawyers for Kumar prayed for urgent listing of the bail application.

SC refuses to suspend Sajjan Kumar's sentence

Earlier the former Congress leader had moved the top court challenging the conviction and award of life imprisonment by the high court.

He has also sought bail during the pendency of his appeal in the apex court.

Kumar, 73, who is lodged in jail, had resigned from the Congress after he was convicted by the high court.

Sajjan Kumar instigated mob to kill Sikhs in 1984 riots, witness tells court

The case in which he was convicted and sentenced relates to the killing of five Sikhs in Delhi Cantonment's Raj Nagar Part-I area of southwest Delhi on November 1-2 in 1984, and burning down of a gurudwara in Raj Nagar Part-II.

The high court had convicted and sentenced Kumar to spend the remainder of his life in jail for the offences of criminal conspiracy and abetment in commission of crimes of murder, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of communal harmony and defiling and destruction of a gurudwara.

TAGS
Sajjan Kumar 1984 anti Sikh riots Anti Sikh riots
