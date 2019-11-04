Home Nation

Amid Shiv Sena-BJP tussle, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis meets Amit Shah

BJP and Shiv Sena are caught in a stalemate over the chief minister's post, with the Sena demanding an equal division of the top post's tenure.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis with Union Home Minister Amit Shah

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Monday as the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena continue their tussle over government formation in the state.

Fadnavis reached here Monday morning to meet Shah, also the BJP president, party insiders said.

The meeting was held at Shah's residence.

Unlike the last assembly elections, the BJP and the Shiv Sena this time fought elections in alliance with each other.

The BJP won 105 seats and the Shiv Sena 56.

The two parties are caught in a stalemate over the chief minister's post, with the Sena demanding an equal division of the top post's tenure and the BJP rejecting it.

However, officially Fadnavis is meeting Shah to seek more help from the centre for a package for Maharashtra's farmers whose crops have been affected by unseasonal rains.

