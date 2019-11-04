Home Nation

CJI Ranjan Gogoi to settle down in Guwahati after retirement

As an institutional courtesy, the Gauhati High Court has decided to provide some facilities to Ranjan Gogoi as he will stay in the Assam capital.

CJI Ranjan Gogoi

CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi will settle down in Guwahati following his retirement on November 17.

As an “institutional courtesy”, the Gauhati High Court has decided to provide some facilities to him as he will stay in the Assam capital. In this regard, the Protocol Committee of the Gauhati HC made a proposal and it was backed by the Full Court through a resolution. 

The facilities include a dedicated private secretary to look after the day to day requirements of the CJI and his wife Rupanjali Gogoi, a Grade-IV peon and a bungalow peon besides a chauffeur-driven vehicle belonging to the High Court in good condition. 

The private secretary, in addition to discharging other responsibilities that may be entrusted to him, may also coordinate with the Registry for any protocol-related requirements. A nodal officer be identified from the Registry so as to coordinate with the private secretary so appointed, stated the court’s resolution.

In its proposal, the Protocol Committee wrote, “…Honourable Mr Justice Ranjan Gogoi practised in the Gauhati High Court at Guwahati. It is a matter of great honour and privilege for this high court that an advocate, who had practised here, has been elevated to the highest office of the judiciary in the country and has served the institution and the country with distinction in the highest position…

“Honourable Mr. Justice Ranjan Gogoi is likely to reside at Guwahati during his retiral period. Considering the unique accomplishment of his Lordship, who served in the Gauhati High Court, was subsequently elevated to the honourable Supreme Court of India as a judge and thereafter, as Chief Justice of India and in view of the fact that his Lordship has chosen to settle down at Guwahati after his retirement, as an institutional courtesy, the Protocol Committee of the High Court proposes that the following facilities be provided to My Lord Justice Gogoi and Madam Rupanjali Gogoi”.

Subsequently, the Full Court backed the proposal with a resolution.

