Home Nation

Five-year-old girl falls into 50-feet deep borewell in Haryana, pulled out dead

No movement from the child, who had fallen head downwards in the borewell, was noticed after her fall.

Published: 04th November 2019 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Rescue operation on to pull five-year-old girl out of borewell.

Rescue operation on to pull five-year-old girl out of borewell. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The body of a five-year-old girl was pulled out by rescuers nearly 18 hours after she fell into a 50-feet-deep borewell at Harsinghpura village in Haryana's Karnal district, police said on Monday.

She fell in the borewell belonging to her family while playing in the fields on Sunday in Gharaunda area, SHO of Gharaunda police station, Inspector Sachin said over phone.

"After being pulled out from the borewell by the rescuers, she was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Karnal where doctors declared her brought dead," the SHO said.

He said the child's family found her missing when she had gone out of her home to play. After her family realised that she was missing, they launched a search for the child. The family suspected that she could have fallen into the borewell, he said.

The district administration and the police were informed and a rescue operation was launched. Later, the NDRF was also informed, the official said.

Oxygen was being supplied inside the borewell and rescuers used a camera to check on the child through which they saw her foot.

In the hope that the child could be alive, an audio recording of her parents' voice was also played to give her a sense of security, he said.

ALSO READ: Sujith's tragedy reveals Fire & Rescue Dept gives no training to handle borewell rescue missions, needs action plan

He, however, said no movement from the child, who had fallen head downwards in the borewell, was noticed after her fall.

The incident comes days after the decomposed and mangled body of a three-year-old boy, Sujith Wilson, was pulled out from deep inside an unused borewell, after a futile 80-hour attempt to save the child who had fallen in while playing near his house in Nadukattupatti in Tiruchirappalli.

Earlier in July, two-year-old Fatehvir Singh, was pulled out dead from a 150-foot deep borewell shaft in Punjab's Sangrur district after an unsuccessful rescue operation which lasted over four days.

In March, an 18-month old boy was rescued from a borewell in Haryana's Hisar district, two days after he had fallen into it.

In 2006, a massive operation was launched to rescue five-year-old Prince, who had fallen into a borewell in a village in Kurukshetra.

He was pulled out safely nearly 48 hours after he had fallen.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Haryana Haryana borewell Borewell accident
India Matters
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi during the Book Launch of Post Colonial Assam (1947-2019) in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
CJI hails NRC as timely, slams critics for thwarting Assam’s progress
Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani's advice to Airtel, Vodafone Idea on how to raise money
The stationary counter at the Honesty shop in the Middle School | Muthu Kannan
This Tamil Nadu govt school runs a shop to impart lessons in honesty
A thick blanket of smog covers Humayun tomb as air quality dips to ‘severe’ category, in New Delhi on 3 November 2019.(Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
People begin to collapse as air quality deteriorates in Lucknow

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • vinod sarwade
    Hryana beti bachao beti padhao
    15 hours ago reply
Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
Seems like this November is going to be a holy-month for moviegoers. Here are six must-watch English movies coming your away soon.
Kristen Stewart's Charlie's Angels to Disney's Frozen 2; Six Hollywood movies to hit screens in November 2019
Actress Tabu, who turns a year older today, is a director's delight. With her arresting screen presence and haunting eyes, Tabu is a powerhouse of talent. We've picked some rare, unseen photos and stills of the immensely talented actress from our archives
Happy birthday, Tabu! Have you seen these 30 rare photographs of the powerhouse 'Andhadhun' actress?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp