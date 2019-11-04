Haryana: New MLAs to take oath today

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The three-day Haryana Assembly session will begin on Monday, where all the newly elected legislators will be administered oath.

The council of ministers will be expanded after the Assembly session. Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda will be the Leader of Opposition.

The pro-tem speaker of the 14th Haryana legislative Assembly Beri MLA, Raghuvir Singh Kadian, who is senior Congress leader, will administer the oath to the newly-elected members. The speaker and deputy speaker will also be elected on Monday.