Pakistan rejects India map with Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh

By Express News Service

Pakistan on Sunday rejected the latest political maps issued by India, which showed the entire Kashmir region as its part, calling them “incorrect and legally untenable”.

India had on Saturday released fresh maps of newly created Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh and the map of India depicting these UTs.

In the fresh maps, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is part of the newly created Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, while Gilgit-Baltistan, presently under Chinese occupation, is shown in the UT

of Ladakh.

The Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement, “The political maps displaying J&K region and seeking to depict parts of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir within the territorial jurisdiction of India, are incorrect, legally untenable, void and in complete violation of the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions.”

It said, “Pakistan rejects these political maps, which are incompatible with the United Nations’ maps.”

Islamabad, which has tried to internationalise the Kashmir issue following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 by the Indian Parliament and moved the UN and the UN Security Council, said that no step by India can change the ‘disputed’ status of Jammu and Kashmir, which has been “recognised by the UN.”

It added that such measures by India cannot prejudice the inalienable right to self-determination of the people of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.