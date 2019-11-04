Home Nation

Pawar, Sonia may meet, take up Maharashtra on Monday

The leaders of the two allies are expected to discuss the unfolding political situation in Maharashtra.

Published: 04th November 2019 01:20 AM

Sharad Pawar with Sonia Gandhi, Congress-NCP pact

Congress president Sonia Gandhi with NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (File photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Amid the stalemate over government formation in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar is likely arrive here on Monday to meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

The leaders of the two allies are expected to discuss the unfolding political situation in Maharashtra. They may clarify their stand after the meeting whether to support the Shiv Sena, which is unhappy with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), its ally.

All top leaders of the Congress from Maharashtra have met Sonia Gandhi and briefed her about the developments. They have also met Pawar.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar said in Mumbai that Pawar might meet Sonia Gandhi.

While some Congress leaders, like Hussain Dalwai, MP, are openly advocating extending support to the Sena for forming the government; others, like Sanjay Nirupam, are advising caution.

Meanwhile, amid the stalemate, the Shiv has claimed support of 175 legislators.

  • vinod sarwade
    Sivsena forming gov with congress and NCP will be the best thing to happen in maharstra
    15 hours ago reply
