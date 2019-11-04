Home Nation

State-level wrestler dies during bout in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district

The wrestler identified as Sonu Pahalwan, aged between 30-35 years was one of the grapplers from Mahakoshal region participating at the late evening post-Deepawali Dangal.

Published: 04th November 2019 12:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 12:39 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: In a tragic incident a young state-level grappler reportedly died during a wrestling bout at a late evening Dangal (local wrestling competition) in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

The wrestler identified as Sonu Pahalwan, aged between 30-35 years was one of the grapplers from Mahakoshal region participating at the late evening post-Deepawali Dangal in Beltola village under Kurai police station area of Seoni district.

He was taking on a grappler from Jabalpur district in a lightweight bout, but towards the closing stages of the bout, he became unconscious and slumped on the ground.

Sonu, who hailed from Bhomatola village of Seoni district, was subsequently rushed to a hospital in Kurai from where doctors referred him to Seoni District Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

According to Seoni district police superintendent Kumar Prateek, the actual cause of the wrestler’s death isn’t known, as the autopsy report has not yet been received by the police. Only after the autopsy findings are known, the actual cause of death could be ascertained.

Sources connected with investigations in the matter confided that it’s possible that either some internal injuries during the bout or possible heart attack might have triggered Sonu’s death. 

