Two UP cops punished for 'disrespecting' BJP MLA Kamlesh Saini

BJP MLA Kamlesh Saini said that the two sub-inspectors showed a total lack of respect for a public representative.

Published: 04th November 2019 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

BIJNOR: Two sub-inspectors of Uttar Pradesh police were sent to the police lines on Sunday after local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kamlesh Saini complained about their behaviour.

According to sources, the lawmaker was at a public function in Bijnor's Chandpur area two days ago where Gajendra Singh and Jaiveer Maan, sub-inspectors from local Chandpur police station, were deployed. They neither stood up from their chairs nor saluted the MLA when she arrived at the venue.

The MLA said that the two sub-inspectors showed a total "lack of respect for a public representative". She lodged a formal complaint with the Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Tyagi.

Following the complaint, both were shunted out.

Meanwhile, SP City, Laxmi Nivas Misra, confirmed the incident and said: "The sub-inspectors were shunted out to police lines for failing to follow the protocol required for receiving an MLA. We have instructed all police personnel to follow protocol. Anyone trying to violate the directive will be punished."

Later on Sunday, an audio message was sent to all cops, asking them to follow the protocol rules while dealing with VIPs.

