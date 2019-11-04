UGC directs universities to comply with govt policy on jammers at exam centres

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To prevent the use of unfair means during exams, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed universities and higher educational institutions to strictly comply with the government’s policy while installing jammers in examination centres.

The government had in 2016 allowed statutory examination conducting bodies to deploy low-powered jammers in examination halls in order to prevent use of unfair means through radio frequency-based devices. “You must ensure adherence to the provision of government’s policy on jammers in your university or college,” the commission has said in a letter to vice-chancellors and college principals. “Actual deployment of jammers will require prior permission of Secretary (Security) in terms of the jammer policy of the government,” the UGC letter said.

The Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) and the Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), both government enterprises, have been authorised for supply of low-powered jammers.

