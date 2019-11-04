'We don't roam empty-handed': BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya kicks up fresh row with 'threat'

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Four months after being arrested for attacking a government official with a cricket bat, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's MLA son Akash Vihayvargiya has courted yet another controversy in Congress ruled Madhya Pradesh.

While taking part in the statewide protest in Indore against the Kamal Nath government, Akash -- Indore III MLA -- raised the issue of inflated electricity bills to farmers.

While raising the issue, he demanded that the inflated bills either be waived off or be reduced to rates as low as Rs 200 like the Shivraj Singh Chouhan era.

"If the bills aren’t reduced to their original rates, we would lock them inside a room, as you people know well that we don’t roam around empty-handed,” Akash said.

However, he later said he meant that he has a box of sweets in his hands. Talking about the stir against the electricity bills, Akash said the ‘anguished public’ would dethrone the Congress and the BJP would do everything to make public aware of the issue.

Media coordinator to CM Kamal Nath and senior Congress leader Narendra Singh Saluja reacted to Akash’s statement saying despite a warning from the PM Modi, he is still issuing open threats as he is aware that the party won’t act against him.

The Indore III MLA had landed in controversy earlier in June this year when he beat up a Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) officer with a cricket bat while opposing the encroachment drive in a residential colony.

A massive furore had followed after which PM Modi issued a stern warning against such erring leaders.

But no disciplinary action was taken by BJP against Vihayvargiya Junior and he was let off with warning only.

Janardan Mishra threatens to break hands and legs of cops

Vijayvargiya Junior wasn't the only BJP leader to have talked in threatening tone during Monday's statewide protest.

The two time Lok Sabha member from Rewa seat Janardan Mishra went a step ahead while addressing the agitation in Rewa.

Addressing the agitation in Rewa, the BJP MP said "the ruling Congress is pursuing politics of revenge. But let me make it clear, that the BJP workers here are very strong. If the police comes to arrest them the hands and legs of the cops will be broken and they will be strangled too"

He didn't stop there, but further said "those people whose electricity connections have been disconnected, we'll reconnect their connections. If the electricity department staff prevents from getting the disconnected connections reconnected, they'll be thrown on electric wires."

Speaking in the ominous tone before galaxy of senior BJP leaders, including ex CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Rewa MP justified his threats by saying "I speak in ugly tone, it's only due to party's decorum that I'm not speaking in totally ugly tone."