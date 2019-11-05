Home Nation

After escaping rape, Chhattisgarh woman survives 100-feet deep fall

Two men stopped the 21-year-old woman and took her to a remote jungle. Enraged by her cries for help, they pushed her off a cliff into a gorge where she survived for three days. 

Published: 05th November 2019 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 07:22 PM

The injured woman being taken to a hospital. (Photo | Express)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: In a miraculous escape, a 21-year-old woman survived a fall in a 100-ft deep gorge where she was flung by two youngsters who made advances at her. She was stuck in the gorge for three days and yet she survived despite suffering multiple injuries. A resident of Baghpani village in Ambikapur district, the woman was on her way to meet her relatives when she was intercepted by two youths who took her to a remote jungle. 

She raised an alarm and enraged by this, the men pushed her into a gorge and fled from the scene. After falling from the cliff, she sustained severe injuries and fell unconscious. 

The injuries made her immobile and she remained there for three days. Her cries for help went unheard. On the third day, a shepherd boy who was in the area to graze his cattle spotted her and immediately informed the police. 

“The police along with her parents rushed to the spot and rescued her with the help of locals. She miraculously survived despite the dense mountainside forest plants along the gorge. She fell over one after other plants of the deep valley before reaching the base,” the Ambikapur superintendent of police Ashutosh Singh told TNIE.

Both the culprits are absconding. 

The SP further added that one of the accused identified as Dilip Yadav is known to her. 

The girl has been admitted to a local hospital where her condition is stated to be out of danger. “She is in a state of shock but is talking”, the officer said.

The police have registered a case under the IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) and 354 (assault on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) besides the provisions under ST-SC Act.

Her dwelling is about 6 km away from the spot where the incident took place.

