BJP leader booked in UP for sexual harassment of woman party activist

The incident took place on Monday, following which a case was registered against Ashish Jain, the BJP mandal vice president.

Published: 05th November 2019 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

FIR, booked

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A local BJP leader has been booked for allegedly sexually harassing a fellow party activist and threatening her in Budhana town of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday, following which a case was registered against Ashish Jain, the BJP mandal vice president, Circle Officer Kushal Pal Singh told PTI.

The woman, who is an activist of the party's Mahila Morcha, alleged in her complaint that Jain entered her house, sexually harassed her and threatened her when she opposed.

Jain was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 354 (criminal assault with intent to outrage modesty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 452 (house-trespass) and the matter is being investigated, the CO said.

BJP Ashish Jain Sexual Harassment
Comments

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp