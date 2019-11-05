Home Nation

Fadnavis meets RSS chief Bhagwat as Maharashtra impasse continues

Though RSS functionaries were tight-lipped, it is being speculated that the meeting was about the political deadlock in the state after the October 21 assembly elections.

Published: 05th November 2019 11:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 11:30 PM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday night

By PTI

MUMBAI: Amid the stand-off with the ally Shiv Sena over government formation, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis flew to Nagpur on Tuesday night and met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

He arrived at the RSS headquarters in Mahal area in Nagpur around 9.25 pm and left after one and a half hours.

RSS functionaries in Nagpur were tight-lipped about what transpired at the meeting, though it is being speculated that the meeting was about the political deadlock in the state after the October 21 assembly elections.

Earlier in the day, senior state BJP leader and finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar had said that "good news" about government formation may come at any moment.

Sena MP Sanjay Raut, however, said his party was firm on a written assurance from the BJP over power sharing, including rotating CM's post for 2.5 years.

There has been no headway in government formation after results of the October 21 Assembly polls were declared on October 24 and Sena and BJP crossed the halfway mark of 145 by winning 161 seats together.

"A good news regarding government formation can come at any moment," Mungantiwar told reporters after a meeting of state BJP core team at Fadnavis' official residence here.

BJP state unit president and minister Chandrakant Patil, who also attended the meeting, said they are now waiting for a proposal from the Shiv Sena.

Raut, on the other hand, reiterated that the next chief minister will be from his party.

  • Poda De
    The BJP-Shivsena prolonged tussle can be resolved now only by RSS and it is high time Mohan Bhagwat intervenes.
    5 hours ago reply
