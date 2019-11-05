Home Nation

For the first time, Assam capital gets electric buses

Sarbananda Sonowal said that depending on the success of this pilot project, the government will introduce electric bus services across Assam in phases.

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal

GUWAHATI: In line with the state government's vision to make Assam a pollution free state, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday flagged off 15 electric buses which were introduced under Assam State Transport Corporation in the city.

The new buses procured under 'Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles' (FAME-1) and introduced as a pilot project will ply from Panbazar to Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, officials said on Monday.

"Following the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Assam government is moving forward to make Assam a pollution free state," said Sonowal while speaking on the occasion.

He said that depending on the success of this pilot project, the government will introduce electric bus services across the state in phases.

Stating that the state government is working to transform Guwahati as the gateway to the South East Asian countries, the Chief Minister said that such a vision to materialise requires great deal of support from all sections of society.

The Chief Minister said that introduction of the electric vehicles is a small step towards achieving the government's goal of making Assam a pollution-free state and there is a lot to be done in future.

He asserted that following Sarkardeva's values people need to work for conservation of nature through aforestation initiatives. Sonowal stressed on extensive plantation and taking adequate care for each and every sapling planted which will in turn help the humankind and wildlife.

Minister of Transport Chandra Mohan Patowary while speaking on the occasion said that people of the state must put united efforts to make Assam a pollution-free state.

He said that with the introduction of 15 electric buses in Guwahati, the state government laid the foundation for an emission-free transport system in the state. He further said that the government of India launched the FAME scheme last year and Assam was one of the first five states to apply and implement this scheme by procuring these 15 electric buses.

He also informed that these buses will have all the modern amenities, security features and most importantly will not release any harmful gas. The Transport Minister also said that his department will soon ink an MoU with a Hungary based company for setting up of an electric bus manufacturing unit in Assam.

The state government is likely to introduce 100 additional electric buses under FAME-2 for which necessary process has been started. Out of these buses, 50 buses will ply in Guwahati, 25 each will be pressed into service at Jorhat and Silchar.

