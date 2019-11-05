Home Nation

Four Opposition parties skip key meet on state of economy

They have many communal brains,” said former Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Yadav.  

Published: 05th November 2019 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Opposition leaders at the all party meet at Constitution Club in New Delhi on Monday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In what was touted to be a show of unity for the opposition, four parties — NCP, BSP, SP and TDP — skipped the meeting called by Congress on Monday to gather support for protests on the economic issues affecting the country.  

Incidentally, the meeting was held on a day when NCP supremo Sharad Pawar met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in Delhi over the ongoing power tussle in Maharashtra.

“The battered economy is in shambles and all-important indicators of the economy are showing a gloomy picture. The government does not think about the economy,” Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad told the media after the meeting ended.

The Left Front constituents, TMC, RJD and RLSP were among the 13 parties that attended the meeting. Leaders from these parties agreed to hold protests in the ensuing winter session of Parliament. They also agreed to hold a joint protest in national capital around December 1.   

“Now leaders need to launch a united fight against the BJP within and outside Parliament. The Modi government does not have a single brain who understands the economy. They have many communal brains,” said former Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Yadav.  

