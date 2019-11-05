Home Nation

Grenade attack kills one, injures 40 in Srinagar

The attack, which took place at around 1.45 pm when the market was crowded with people and roadside vendors, caused panic in the area with people running helter-skelter.

Published: 05th November 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel sanitising the area after a grenade blast hurled by suspected militants at Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar Monday Nov. 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

Security personnel sanitising the area after a grenade blast hurled by suspected militants at Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar Monday Nov. 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A non-local was killed and 40 others injured, two of them critically, when terrorists lobbed a grenade at a crowded market at Hari Singh High Street in the heart of Srinagar city on Monday.

The attack, which took place at around 1.45 pm when the market was crowded with people and roadside vendors, caused panic in the area with people running helter-skelter. The grenade exploded with a big bang, causing splinter injuries to passersby and vendors. 

The injured were evacuated to nearby SMHS Hospital, where one of them, a toy seller identified as Rinku Singh of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, died. Dr Nazir Choudhary, the medical superintendent of SMHS Hospital, said a total of 41 injured were brought to the hospital of which nine have been admitted. The condition of two of them, identified as Aijaz Ahmad and Fayaz Ahmad, is critical. 

Immediately after the grenade attack, police and paramilitary personnel rushed to the area and conducted searches to nab the attackers, but no arrests were reported. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, central Kashmir, V K Birdi said the police has launched an investigation to identify and nab the militants involved in the attack.

This is the second grenade attack in Hari Singh High Street market within three weeks and sixth in the Valley since abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K into two Union Territories on August 5. Seven people had been injured in the grenade attack in the market on October 12.

On October 28, militants lobbed a grenade in Sopore area in Baramulla injuring 19 people. On October 26, six paramilitary personnel had suffered splinter injuries when terrorists targeted a CRPF patrol party outside SMHS Hospital. Earlier on October 5, at least 14 people were injured in a grenade attack in Anantnag district.

On September 28, militants hurled a grenade at CRPF personnel in Srinagar, though no casualty or damage was reported.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp