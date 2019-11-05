India ensures release of five abducted citizens in Myanmar

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With its timely intervention, India has ensured release of five Indian nationals abducted by insurgent group Arakan Army in the Rakhine state of Myanmar, a Home Ministry statement said on Tuesday.

One Indian died in captivity and his body has also been recovered.

A member of Myanmar Parliament and four other Myanmar nationals were also released in the process.

They were released in the early hours on Monday, a day after the five Indian nationals, along with a member of Myanmar Parliament, two local transporters and two speedboat operators were abducted by Arakan Army on way from Paletwa in Chin State to Kyauktaw in Rakhine state in Myanmar.

The abducted Indians were engaged in building the Kaladan road project in Myanmar, said the statement.

Unfortunately, one of the Indian national died in custody of Arakan Army due to heart attack as he was a chronic diabetes patient, it said.

"The released Indian nationals, alongwith the dead body of the deceased, have reached Sittwe and will be leaving for Yangon today for onward journey to India."