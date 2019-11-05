India to discuss logistics agreement with Russia

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India is to discuss the important logistics agreement with Russia during the three-day official visit of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Russia.

“Reciprocal Logistics Support Agreement will be discussed between the two countries during Defence Minister’s visit.” told a senior official. If approved it may get signed, added the same official.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Russian Federation from November 5-7, 2019 to co-chair 19th India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC).

The agreement is significant as it will enable the militaries of two countries to receive fuel, supplies, medical support, repair and maintenance services at ports and airports in either country. This agreement will enable the ships and aircraft to get the above-mentioned facilities without much paperwork and it will be “cashless transactions”, with accounts to be settled later, told a navy officer.

India has logistics agreements with the US, Singapore, France and South Korea.

During his visit, Raksha Mantri is expected to hold extensive discussions with Defence Minister of Russian Federation General Sergei Shoigu covering all areas of military-to-military cooperation and defence industrial cooperation. Defence Minister may visit Russian defence production facilities in and around St Petersburg.

“Defence Minister will be visiting S-400 manufaturing plant of the Almaz- Antey and will also be visiting Aircraft Engine Facility UEC-Klimov.” added the source.

Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit St Petersburg where he will place wreath at the Piskarevsky Memorial Cemetery honouring the soldiers and civilians who lost their lives during the Second World War.

Rajnath Singh is scheduled to inaugurate, along with Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Mr Denis Manturov, ‘India-Russia Defence Industry Cooperation Conference’. The Conference will discuss ways to promote defence industrial cooperation between India and Russia, technology transfer and investment in India in defence industry under the ‘Make in India’ programme.