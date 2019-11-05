Mayawati to chair meeting over BSP's performance in UP bypolls

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati will be chairing a meeting on November 6 to deliberate over the party's performance in the UP bypolls.

The party chief has called for a meeting of district presidents, zonal in-charges and other concerned office-bearers.

According to sources, changes in organisations structures might also be discussed during the meeting.

In the recently held bypolls, on 11 seats of Uttar Pradesh, the party had failed to win even a single seat. The BJP retained eight seats, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) won on three others.

Of the 11 seats, eight were held earlier by the BJP and Pratapgarh was represented by BJP-ally Apna Dal (Sonelal). The seats of Rampur and Jalalpur (Ambedkarnagar) were held by the SP and BSP, respectively.