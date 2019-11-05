Home Nation

National Conference asks government to release political prisoners in J&K

NC leaders and former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, along with PDP chief and another former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti continued to be under detention.

Published: 05th November 2019 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah waves towards media persons during a meeting with party leaders at his residence in Gupkar in Srinagar Sunday Oct. 6 2019. | (File | PTI)

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah waves towards media persons during a meeting with party leaders at his residence in Gupkar in Srinagar Sunday Oct. 6 2019. | (File | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The National Conference (NC) on Tuesday urged the government to release all political leaders being detained in Jammu and Kashmir, allow political activities and normalise the situation there.

In a statement, the NC said November 5 marks three months since the central government abrogated the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and its bifurcation into two Union Territories and the "unprecedented lockdown on communication and civil liberties".

The party said more than 90 days later, things that people in the rest of the country take for granted like Internet access, and unhindered access to communication, are being denied to Kashmiri people.

"Hundreds, if not thousands of people have still been detained, including many in jails outside the state, putting many families through enormous hardship," it said.

The NC said even basic SMS facilities are not being allowed.

"We urge the government to take urgent steps to normalise the situation and allow democratic activity to take place with the release of all mainstream political leaders detained since August 5 including three former chief ministers," the NC said in the statement.

NC leaders and former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, along with PDP chief and another former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti continued to be under detention in Jammu and Kashmir since August 5.

The NC said while the government has talked about restoring the paralysed education system, schools have hardly functioned, colleges even less so and Kashmir University has not even opened after summer holidays.

The NC said commerce in the Valley has been reduced to business conducted on handcarts.

"Absence of the Internet has hurt people who need proper healthcare, has hurt students and the business community," it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Conference Article 370 Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp