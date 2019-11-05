Home Nation

Ram Vilas Paswan's son Chirag elected LJP president

The Lok Janshakti Party, which primarily draws its support from a section of Dalits in Bihar, was founded by Chirag's father, Ram Vilas Paswan.

Published: 05th November 2019 02:44 PM

LJP leader Chirag Paswan

LJP president-elect Chirag Paswan (File Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chirag Paswan was on Tuesday elected LJP president by the party's national executive, the party's outgoing chief and his father Ram Vilas Paswan said.

Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party president Paswan said that the decision was taken in the meeting of the national executive in Delhi.

The LJP, which primarily draws its support from a section of Dalits in Bihar, was founded by Ram Vilas Paswan, now 73, in 2000 and the wily leader has steered it through changing political scenarios by joining hands with parties with contrasting ideologies and support groups.

However, the loyalty of his vote bank to him meant that the LJP has been a sought-after partner for all major parties.

Chirag Paswan is the second term Lok Sabha member and has been the key decision-maker in the party for a while.

"Chirag Paswan unanimously elected as LJP president by party's national executive," Ram Vilas Paswan said.

