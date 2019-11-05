Supreme Court to examine convicts bail appeals if HCs fail to dispose pleas fast

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday said it will examine whether convicts are entitled to bail or not if high courts are unable to speedily decide their appeals.

A bench, comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Surya Kant, sought Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's assistance on this issue.

The court observed that such a situation arises due to the delay in deciding appeals of convicts in serious offences by the sessions and high courts.

The bench was hearing the plea of one Khursheed Ahmad challenging the rejection of his bail plea by Allahabad High Court.

Ahmad was convicted in a murder case by a trial court and has been in jail for nearly three years.