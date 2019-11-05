Home Nation

UP man takes up challenge to eat 50 eggs for Rs 2000, dies of overeating

Police said that Subhash Yadav had accompanied his friend to the Bibiganj market area to eat eggs but suddenly an argument broke out between the two and they decided on the challenge.

Published: 05th November 2019 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

eggs, protein

Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

JAUNPUR (UP): In a bizarre incident in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district, an egg challenge cost a man dear as he had to pay with his life, police said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Subhash Yadav (42).

Police said that Yadav had accompanied his friend to the Bibiganj market area to eat eggs but suddenly an argument broke out between the two and they decided on a challenge of Rs 2,000 for eating 50 eggs.

Subhash accepted the bet and began eating eggs. He ate 41 eggs and just when he started eating the 42nd egg, he collapsed and fell unconscious.

The local people rushed him to the district hospital from where he was referred to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences. He died hours later.

While the doctors claimed that Subhash died due to over-eating, the family members refused to comment on the incident, police added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Jaunpur egg eating challenge overeating death
India Matters
For representational purposes
New car models immune to auto sector slowdown
Bheemakka M Chavan from Madikoppa village in Dharwad district is a perfect blend of hard work and determination. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)
18-year-old Dharwad girl defies all odds to join military
Workers arrive at the station from Jammu and Kashmir in Kolkata Monday Nov. 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Will return to J&K if state govt doesn't give jobs: Bengal labourers
Hockey India CEO Elena Norman (Photo | EPS)
Odisha is the best hockey venue in the country: HI CEO Elena Norman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
Seems like this November is going to be a holy-month for moviegoers. Here are six must-watch English movies coming your away soon.
Kristen Stewart's Charlie's Angels to Disney's Frozen 2; Six Hollywood movies to hit screens in November 2019
Actress Tabu, who turns a year older today, is a director's delight. With her arresting screen presence and haunting eyes, Tabu is a powerhouse of talent. We've picked some rare, unseen photos and stills of the immensely talented actress from our archives
Happy birthday, Tabu! Have you seen these 30 rare photographs of the powerhouse 'Andhadhun' actress?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp