Amit Shah chairs meet on security situation in J&K

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the security situation in J&K, three months after the Centre abrogated special status of the erstwhile state and split it into two UTs.

Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam and Director General of Police Dilbag Singh briefed Shah about the prevailing situation in the UT, especially after restrictions were lifted from mobile phone networks, official sources said.

This was the first meeting between Shah and top civil and police officials of the newly-created Union Territory of J&K.

However, it is not immediately known whether the meeting discussed the possibility of releasing political leaders who are in detention since August 5, when the Centre had announced abrogation of Article 370.

Those under detention include former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

Normal life in Jammu and Kashmir remains hit as schools and other academic institutions are yet to be fully operationalised while markets and business establishments are functioning only partially for a limited period.