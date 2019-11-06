Bhindranwale, two other slain Khalistani terrorists in Kartarpur corridor video released by Pakistan

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Pakistan has released a video song with three Khalistani separatist leaders, including Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in the background. Pakistan intends to play the video to welcome the Sikh pilgrims at Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara.

Apart from Bhindranwale, the controversial video, released by Pakistan's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday, has posters of Major General Shabeg Singh and Amrik Singh Khalsa. The trio was killed during Operation Blue Star at the Golden Temple in Amritsar in June 1984.

Bhindranwale was the head of Sikh religious sect Damdami Taksal. Singh was an Indian Army general, who joined the Khalistani movement in 1984 after he was stripped of his rank and court-martialled on charges of corruption just before his retirement. Khalsa was a Khalistani student leader who headed the now-banned All India Sikh Students Federation (AISSD).

On Monday, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh had raised suspicion over Pakistan's sudden decision to accept the 70-year-old demand to open Kartarpur Corridor saying that it was aimed at driving a wedge in the Sikh community by exploiting religious sentiments.

He stressed that Pakistan's move "indicated an ulterior motive" and Punjab is on heightened alert to check any nefarious design of the neighbouring country.

"The Sikh community had been asking for the opening of the passage to the sacred Kartarpur shrine for the past 70 years, but Pakistan's sudden decision to accept the demand indicated an ulterior motive, aimed at driving a wedge in the Sikh community by exploiting their religious sentiments," the chief minister had told reporters.

"While we do not expect Pakistan to dare to do any mischief through the Corridor, it is important that, as a border state, Punjab remains on alert," said the chief minister adding that the state was keeping close tabs on the situation and was maintaining heightened alert.