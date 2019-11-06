Home Nation

BJP delegation to meet Maharashtra governor BS Koshyari on Thursday with Fadnavis-approved message

Senior leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said that the party has decided to initiate procedure to select a new state unit president as incumbent Chandrakant Patil will remain in the next Cabinet.

Published: 06th November 2019 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari

Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari (Photo | BS Koshyari Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: With the term of the current Maharashtra Assembly ending on November 9 and the government formation stand-off still unresolved, a delegation of the BJP, the single largest party in the House, would meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday.

A delegation of the BJP, to be led by state unit president Chandrakant Patil, will meet Koshyari "with a message approved by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis," senior leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said on Wednesday.

ALSO READ| Maharashtra power tussle: Congress MP Husain Dalwai meets Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

He was speaking to reporters outside Varsha, the official residence of the chief minister. "The details of the meeting with the governor will be shared with media later," Mungantiwar said.

He also informed that the party has decided to initiate procedure to select a new state unit president. He said incumbent Chandrakant Patil will remain in the next Cabinet. "The procedure to select new state BJP chief will be completed by December 31," Mungantiwar said.

The BJP has adopted the policy of one person one rank. Patil, believed to be a close confidante of party chief Amit Shah, took charge as the state BJP president in July this year. He held Revenue ministry in the outgoing government.

The BJP and the Sena are locked in a stand-off over the post of chief minister in new government and sharing of ministerial portfolios. In the recent assembly polls, the BJP won the maximum 105 seats in the 288-member House. The Sena won 56 seats.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Devendra Fadnavis Chandrakant Patil Sudhir Mungantiwar BJP Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari Maharashtra Assembly Maharashtra power tussle
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru: Resident doctors from private hospitals join protest
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp