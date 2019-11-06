Bru refugee protests: blockade on, state government to impose Section 144

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Demanding resumption of free ration, Bru refugees continued their road blockade, now in its sixth day. On its part, the Tripura government has decided to impose prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC in the area where the displaced people have been barricading the road from Tuesday night.

An official revealed that road communication from Ananda Bazar to Kanchapur via Dasda in North Tripura district has collapsed due to the blockade.

“Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC would be in force from tonight to ensure that the road is cleared from tomorrow enabling essential commodities and commuters to pass,” Kanchanpur sub-divisional magistrate Abhedananda Baidya said.

On October 29. an organisation of Bru refugees had threatened to launch an indefinite roadblock at Anandabazar, a place known for its prominent market as well as two relief camps. The blockade ultimately commenced from October 31, demanding that the Centre resume supply of cash-dole and free ration to them.

The Mizoram Bru Displaced People’s Forum (MBDPF) had claimed on Monday that six people including babies had died in relief camps since October 29 after the Centre’s decision to stop the supply of ration and cash dole to the 35,000 odd refugees for October.

Tripura government officials, however, claimed that four Bru inmates have died so far and medical teams have been sent there.

On duty Mizoram officials at Kanchanpur said on Monday the agitating Brus were not targeting trucks carrying essential goods but trying to stop Mizoram officers there to repatriate the Bru families.

MBDPF general secretary Bruno Msha and president A Sawibunga had in a letter to the government termed the Centre’s decision “unconstitutional and blatant violation of human rights”.