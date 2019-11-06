Home Nation

BSP MLA 'abuses' government officer in Madhya Pradesh, video goes viral

The MLA had barged into the office of Damoh District Treasury Officer (DTO) Vivek Gharu and abused him for not releasing funds  sanctioned by her for the construction of a road.

Published: 06th November 2019 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh BSP MLA Ram Bai

Madhya Pradesh BSP MLA Ram Bai (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

DAMOH: Madhya Pradesh BSP MLA Ram Bai allegedly abused a state government officer while accusing him of not releasing the funds sanctioned by her for the construction of a road in a village panchayat in Damoh district.

The video of the purported incident, which occurred on November 5, has gone viral. In the clip, the MLA can be seen barging into the office of Damoh District Treasury Officer (DTO) Vivek Gharu and abusing him for not releasing the funds.

ALSO READ| Kin of Madhya Pradesh cabinet ministers making life hell for government officials 

The MLA had sanctioned the money for the project from her MLA fund. She purportedly told the officer to seek transfer if he doesn't want to work in the district. The MLA also alleged that the officer was demanding money for clearing the bill.

According to sources, Ram Bai had sanctioned funds for development of a road in a village panchayat and the proposal (bill) after clearance from the district planning committee and collector reached the district treasury office.

However, it seems the MLA lost her cool when the proposal failed to get clearance. Efforts to contact Ram Bai didn't yield results. Meanwhile, Gharu said the treasury office receives all bills online. "In case of any discrepancy in any bill, it is returned online," he explained.

"Under a provision no bill can be held for more than three days. But the MLA was in no mood to listen and continued to misbehave with me in my office," the officer said, adding that he had complained to the district collector.

