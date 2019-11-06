Centre to classify jobs on skill level to fix minimum wages

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre is planning to classify jobs based on the skill level in order to bring in more clarity on minimum wages.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment, in the Code on Wages (Central) Rules, 2019 has classified occupations under semi-skilled, skilled, unskilled and highly skilled categories.

The draft rules have been put in public for the suggestion.

According to the draft, the wages would now be classified in the new categories unlike earlier when they were based only on geography and skills.

Under the new rules, wages will be different for workers in metros, non-metros and rural areas.

While unskilled jobs would only be simple operators, skilled jobs will be of people with technical or vocational training.

The highly-skilled jobs would include those with intensive technical and professional training.

The Centre may also form a panel to advise on classification based on the lines of the National Skills Qualification Framework. Officials, the move will help reduce the exploitation of workers.