Congress not to charge Rs 5 for joining the party at grassroots level

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress has decided to waive off mandatory membership fee of Rs 5 charged from every new member to ensure more people join the party at the grassroots level.

The decision to do away with membership fee was taken at a meeting held Monday attended by senior party functionaries.

The meeting reviewed the digital membership drive which is expected to generate authentic membership data following controversy over an irregularity in membership data post-Lok Sabha election.

It was decided to implement the project in Chhattisgarh, Goa and Rae Bareli and Bulandshahr districts of UP as part of the digital membership drive being piloted in these three states.

The party charges Rs 5 for a five-year membership. The fee is similar to what is charged by the BJP for one-time membership.

“Based on the feedback, the party may decide to replicate it in other states.

“Anyways, membership fee of Rs 1 per year is not a big amount but we expect that waiving this would help in getting committed members,” said another party leader.