Mahayuti government will be in place soon: Mungantiwar

Sources from other parties have said that formation of a steering committee for running the government is being contemplated.

Sudhir Mungantiwar, Mungantiwar

Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar has indicated that the political impasse in the state is likely to be over and the government is likely to be formed in Maharashtra. Sources from other parties have said that formation of a steering committee for running the government is being contemplated where Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray can get a major role, which will do away with Sena’s resentment.

“Now our formula is in place. The resentment will be put to an end. People of Maharashtra have voted for the Mahayuti (grand alliance). Hence, we shall form the government. Me and state BJP President Chandrakant patil, will be meeting governor tomorrow,” Mungantiwar told The New Indian Express without divulging any details. 

He also said that the “good news” can come anytime.

Earlier in the day, Six Shiv Sena ministers attended the meeting of guardian ministers called by Chief Minister Fadnavis, which is being interpreted as a positive sign towards government formation. Two of the Sena ministers also had a short discussion with CM Fadnavis over the issue of government formation. One of the proposals, which is being discussed, is formation of a “steering committee” of the alliance to run the government. The committee can be headed by Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, sources said.

After the meeting of guardian ministers Shiv Sena leaders immediately had a meeting at party president’s residence Matoshree. The party sources also confirmed that a meeting of party MLAs has been invited on Thursday. It is likely that the new proposal will be discussed at the meeting and final call on government formation will be taken tomorrow.

Though party MP Sanjay Raut maintained that the party’s official stand remains unchanged and that there are no proposals being shared between the saffron allies, party sources said that the mood within Shiv Sena is inclined towards accepting the proposal and formation of the government.

Raut categorically said that Thackeray hasn’t received any proposal from the BJP over government formation. He also said that his party is okay with the BJP’s move to meet governor Koshyari.

“We met the Governor. Republican Party of India leader Ramdas Athawale also met him. And if BJP leaders are meeting the Governor (to stake claim to form the government), then they should form the government as they are the single largest party,” Raut said.

“We have been saying that the BJP being the single largest party, should form the government,” he added.

Meanwhile, a senior BJP leader, who was with the Shiv Sena and the NCP earlier, said that even if BJP fails to take Sena on board immediately, a government can be formed by Friday evening and thereby about a month’s time can be bought to further negotiations with the Shiv Sena. Union minister and RPI(A) leader Ramdas Athawale, however, said that the Sena is left with no other options but to form government with the BJP.

