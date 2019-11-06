Now, 12th pass or diploma holders can serve as OSDs to ministers in Goa government

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa government on Wednesday relaxed minimum educational qualification for appointment of Officers on Special Duty (OSDs) after three ministers said they were not finding suitable candidates for the post.

Instead of only graduates, Class 12th pass candidates or diploma holders can also apply for the post of OSDs to ministers, according to a decision taken by the state cabinet at a meeting here.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters after the cabinet meeting that a proposal was cleared to relax academic qualifications of candidates for OSDs to ministers to Class 12th pass or diploma holders from graduation earlier.

He said requests to lower the educational criteria was received from Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar, Revenue Minister Jeniffer Monserratte and Ports Minister Michael Lobo.

The three ministers had claimed it was difficult for them to find OSDs of their choice as per the existing qualification (minimum graduation), Sawant said. "Now they are allowed to take an officer who is not a degree holder, he said.