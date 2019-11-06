Home Nation

Rajasthan focuses on Right to Health as preparations underway across the state

Preparations are in full swing to implement the Right to Health Act in Rajasthan and to make it more efficient and ensure better public health.

Published: 06th November 2019 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Preparations are in full swing to implement the Right to Health Act in Rajasthan and to make it more efficient and ensure better public health. The Ashok Gehlot government is all set to make various departments and agencies accountable under this act. 

“People have a right to live a healthy life. All the important points associated with the health of a common person are being taken into consideration. We are trying to make the various departments responsible to make sure people remain healthy”, said Raghu Sharma, Health Minister of Rajasthan

Departments that fail to check pollution or the spread of mosquitoes will be specially monitored. Show cause notices and penalties will be imposed on them in case of failure. The government is also planning to initiate legal proceedings if the departments don’t comply.

Rajasthan will be the first state in the country to enact such a law. The PHED will be responsible for providing clean drinking water and if any polluted water is supplied to public, legal action will be initiated. 

Rajasthan is one of the states where an outbreak of seasonal diseases is very common.

In 2017, the Shastri Nagar colony of Jaipur suffered from the spread of Zika virus.

The main factor behind this was the failure to clean the drainage system near the colony.

This year the largest number of Swine Flu cases was also reported from Rajasthan leading to many deaths. From now on the municipal corporation and other agencies will be held responsible for the drainage and sewerage system mismanagement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Right to Health Act Ashok Gehlot
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: 60-year-old mentally ill woman, who fell into well, rescued after two days
Shiv Sena activists attack the Iffco Tokio General Insurance company's office in Pune| Express
WATCH: Shiv Sena activists vandalise insurance firm office in Pune
Gallery
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp