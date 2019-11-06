Home Nation

Security tightened after Monday's grenade attack in Kashmir valley

Security in Srinagar has been tightened after Monday’s grenade attack in a crowded market in which a non-local toy seller was killed and 40 others injured.

Senior security officials inspect the spot of grenade blast hurled by suspected militants at Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar Monday Nov. 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Security in Srinagar has been tightened after Monday’s grenade attack in a crowded market in which a non-local toy seller was killed and 40 others injured.

The deployment of police and paramilitary personnel at Lal Chowk and its adjoining areas, including Hari Singh High Street and Tourist Reception Centre (TRC), has been increased after the grenade attack. 

The police and paramilitary personnel armed with automatic weapons are keeping a close watch on the movement of people and vehicles.

Security deployment at the TRC, where roadside vendors set up stalls was increased. 

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police central Kashmir V K Birdi said extra security measures have been put in place for public security after Monday’s grenade attack.

It was the second grenade attack in the crowded HSH Street, which is known for jewellery shops but now in view of spontaneous shutdown in the Valley since August 5, against the scrapping of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K into two Union Territories, the roadside vendors set up stalls in the market to sell fresh vegetables, fruits and second hand woollen items.

“We have launched the probe and we will re-work our strategy,” Birdi said.

Sources said the police was analyzing the CCTV footage to identify the grenade thrower.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Rangers on Tuesday targeted forward posts along the LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir with small arms firing, a defence official said.

The Indian Army effectively retaliated.

